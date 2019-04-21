Morgan Stanley Downgrades Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $658.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $617.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $489.00 to $647.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $420.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $570.70.

NYSE CMG opened at $700.00 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $326.00 and a twelve month high of $721.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.26, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $807,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,480,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 11,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.45, for a total value of $7,217,351.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,788 shares of company stock worth $31,629,459 over the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,590,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,177,403,000 after acquiring an additional 47,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,615,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $697,615,000 after acquiring an additional 64,606 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 678,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $308,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,492,000 after acquiring an additional 131,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,595,000 after acquiring an additional 46,092 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

