Montecito Bank & Trust Boosts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 128,376,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,969,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,573,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,007,489,000 after acquiring an additional 999,193 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,969,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,046,727,000 after acquiring an additional 264,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,576,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,173,547,000 after acquiring an additional 954,877 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,303,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $899,456,000 after acquiring an additional 180,711 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Bank of America set a $53.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.14.

BMY opened at $45.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 48.99%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

