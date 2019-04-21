Monkey Project Market Cap Hits $235,110.00 (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Monkey Project has a market cap of $235,110.00 and $215.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monkey Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0409 or 0.00000776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000124 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000087 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 5,752,348 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

