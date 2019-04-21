Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MCRI. Citigroup downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of MCRI opened at $45.47 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $34.45 and a 1 year high of $49.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $816.19 million, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $59.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 375.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

