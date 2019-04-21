Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.47 Million

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. In the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $21.09 million and $1.47 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be bought for $1.07 or 0.00020432 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, CoinBene, OKEx and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00445652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002128 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.01065396 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00198201 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008532 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00001589 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points’ launch date was July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moeda.in

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Trading

Moeda Loyalty Points can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OKEx, Gate.io, Binance and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

