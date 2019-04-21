Modum (MOD) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.37 Million

Modum (CURRENCY:MOD) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last seven days, Modum has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Modum token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00003015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, IDEX and Mercatox. Modum has a total market cap of $3.37 million and $673.00 worth of Modum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Modum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00453088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019146 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002116 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.01073678 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00198610 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00008274 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00001579 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Modum

Modum launched on August 15th, 2017. Modum’s total supply is 27,266,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,266,200 tokens. Modum’s official Twitter account is @modum_io . The official website for Modum is modum.io . The Reddit community for Modum is /r/modum_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Modum Token Trading

Modum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Binance, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Modum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Modum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.