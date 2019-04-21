ModulTrade (MTRC) Market Cap Reaches $119,806.00

ModulTrade (CURRENCY:MTRC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last seven days, ModulTrade has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One ModulTrade token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. ModulTrade has a total market cap of $119,806.00 and $773.00 worth of ModulTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00453706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002114 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.01076012 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00197917 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008484 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00001587 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About ModulTrade

ModulTrade was first traded on November 28th, 2017. ModulTrade’s total supply is 78,125,411 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,445,819 tokens. The official website for ModulTrade is modultrade.com . ModulTrade’s official Twitter account is @ModulTrade and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ModulTrade

ModulTrade can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModulTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ModulTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ModulTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

