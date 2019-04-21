Mizuho Financial Group (MFG) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Shares of NYSE:MFG opened at $3.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.13. Mizuho Financial Group has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $3.70.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 12.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 154.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 0.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

