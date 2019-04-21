MiX Telematics Ltd – to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (MIXT)

MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for MiX Telematics in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. William Blair also issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.69 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MIXT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of MIXT stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.81 million, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.73. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in MiX Telematics in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 392.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

