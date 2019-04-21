Millennium Management LLC Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.06% of Planet Fitness worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,238,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,159,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,597,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,518,000 after acquiring an additional 280,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,597,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,518,000 after acquiring an additional 280,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,386,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,456,000 after acquiring an additional 265,922 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $73.41 on Friday. Planet Fitness Inc has a 1 year low of $36.72 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 67.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Planet Fitness to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

In other Planet Fitness news, Director David P. Berg sold 6,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.73, for a total value of $388,343.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,343.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $938,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 466,291 shares of company stock valued at $29,813,238 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

