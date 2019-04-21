Millennium Management LLC Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (KNSA)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,644 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSA opened at $16.46 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $32.88.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KNSA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Barclays started coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

