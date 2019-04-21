Millennium Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vectren Corp (VVC)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC) by 73.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 110,577 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vectren were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Vectren by 7,098.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,351,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,704 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Vectren in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,072,000. Water Island Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vectren by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,454,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,682,000 after acquiring an additional 636,214 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Vectren by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,171,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,355,000 after acquiring an additional 457,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vectren by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,149,000 after acquiring an additional 305,126 shares in the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vectren alerts:

Shares of Vectren stock opened at $72.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.33. Vectren Corp has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $72.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vectren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th.

WARNING: “Millennium Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vectren Corp (VVC)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/millennium-management-llc-cuts-holdings-in-vectren-corp-vvc.html.

About Vectren

Vectren Corporation provides energy delivery services to residential, commercial, and industrial and other contract customers. The company offers natural gas distribution and transportation services, and electric transmission and distribution services; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas or oil-fired, and landfill gas electric generating facilities with an installed generating capacity of 1,248 megawatts.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vectren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.