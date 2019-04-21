Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in South State Corp (SSB)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,718 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of South State at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of South State by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub cut South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised South State from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $72.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. South State Corp has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $93.25.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $162.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.79 million. South State had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 24.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that South State Corp will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other South State news, CEO Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 9,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $662,764.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President John F. Windley sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $280,276.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 39,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,881.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,339 shares of company stock worth $978,540 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, ATM processing, and wealth management and trust services.

