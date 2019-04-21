Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MSBI. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Midland States Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $36.06.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.50 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R. Robert Funderburg, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $303,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Erickson sold 2,110 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $53,277.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,840.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,614 shares of company stock worth $2,199,539 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 473,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,185,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,354,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,485,000 after buying an additional 19,792 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,063,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,123,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 24.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 29.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 445,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,306,000 after buying an additional 102,148 shares in the last quarter. 46.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.