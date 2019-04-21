Middleby Corp (MIDD) Shares Bought by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of Middleby by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 35,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Middleby by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 10,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Middleby by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Middleby by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Middleby by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MIDD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middleby from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Middleby to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Middleby from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $135.04 on Friday. Middleby Corp has a 1-year low of $96.65 and a 1-year high of $138.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.82.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. Middleby had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $756.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Middleby Corp will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.18, for a total value of $37,254.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.37, for a total value of $252,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

