MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) Stake Raised by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in MicroStrategy by 751.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 49,424 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in MicroStrategy by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $853,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $146.48 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $115.50 and a 12 month high of $152.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 86.16 and a beta of 0.55.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.85). MicroStrategy had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $131.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Monday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.67.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

