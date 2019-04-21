Microsoft overhauls it Explores office misbehavior

Microsoft is revamping its clinics for exploring workplace allegations after a group of women shared stories of discrimination and sexual harassment.
Monday CEO Satya Nadella delivered a letter.
Nadella says the organization is growing support services for employees who say they’ve experienced misbehavior, such as a new”Employee Advocacy Team” to help guide workers through investigations.
The changes follow a large email chain began by employees discussing of experiencing misconduct, personal stories. That caught the attention of executives.
The letter to employees of nadella was first reported by information website Quartz.