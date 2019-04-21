MIB Coin (MIB) Price Reaches $0.0227 on Top Exchanges

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One MIB Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0227 or 0.00000430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, IDCM and CoinBene. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded up 18% against the US dollar. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $2.06 million and $0.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

MOAC (MOAC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00013410 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00053353 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000590 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005760 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MIB Coin Token Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,795,368 tokens. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

MIB Coin Token Trading

MIB Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDCM and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.