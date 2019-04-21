Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $133,000 Stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 356.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 112,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth $2,246,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 119,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Veracyte Inc has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $946.74 million, a P/E ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $145,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,109.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 17,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $356,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 956,151 shares of company stock valued at $19,865,410. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Veracyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Veracyte to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $133,000 Stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-has-133000-stake-in-veracyte-inc-vcyt.html.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.