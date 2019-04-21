Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $129,000 Position in Unifi, Inc. (UFI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 407.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Unifi were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Unifi by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,248,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,348,000 after acquiring an additional 52,017 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Unifi by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,597,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,484,000 after acquiring an additional 26,629 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Unifi by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,543,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,736,000 after acquiring an additional 15,770 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Unifi by 2.6% in the third quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,790,000 after acquiring an additional 38,459 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unifi by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Richard Gerstein purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $104,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,961.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop purchased 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,454.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 64,195 shares of company stock worth $1,406,480 over the last three months. 22.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Unifi stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $364.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.78. Unifi, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $35.26.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Unifi had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $167.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

UFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti cut shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

