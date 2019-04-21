MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in PQ Group Holdings Inc (PQG)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,966 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PQ Group were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,994,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,315,000 after purchasing an additional 93,194 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of PQ Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,429,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,001,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,264,000 after purchasing an additional 417,954 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,136,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,642,000 after purchasing an additional 117,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get PQ Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PQ Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

In other PQ Group news, major shareholder Ineos Investments Partnership sold 32,909,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $506,141,373.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonny Ginns bought 13,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $199,958.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PQG opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. PQ Group Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. PQ Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PQ Group Holdings Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/metlife-investment-advisors-llc-trims-stake-in-pq-group-holdings-inc-pqg.html.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

Recommended Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PQG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG).

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.