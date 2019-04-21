MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,104 Shares of Kimball Electronics Inc (KE)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,104 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Kimball Electronics worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,239,679 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,009,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,799,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,881,000 after purchasing an additional 36,401 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,231,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,198,000 after purchasing an additional 17,464 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,231,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,198,000 after purchasing an additional 17,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 557,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 77,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th.

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.99. Kimball Electronics Inc has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $20.90.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $284.15 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 8.36%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/metlife-investment-advisors-llc-sells-7104-shares-of-kimball-electronics-inc-ke.html.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.