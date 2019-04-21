MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NCBS)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,410 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NCBS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,193,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 784,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after buying an additional 59,692 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,912,000 after buying an additional 10,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. 35.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCBS stock opened at $60.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $560.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. Nicolet Bankshares Inc has a twelve month low of $46.02 and a twelve month high of $61.51.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 24.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NCBS shares. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Nicolet Bankshares to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. BidaskClub raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Chairman Robert Bruce Atwell sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $370,247.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Joseph Steppe sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $160,890.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,438. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

