MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $209,000 Holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (PGC)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 47,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,057,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,625,000 after purchasing an additional 121,916 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 11,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PGC opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $36.88. The company has a market cap of $529.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $40.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.58 million. On average, research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PGC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Gabelli started coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peapack-Gladstone Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

