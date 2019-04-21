MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in 3M Co (MMM)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $31,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 13,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,699,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 230,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,091,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul A. Keel sold 9,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.14, for a total value of $1,873,907.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,012.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,414 shares of company stock valued at $15,553,682 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.50.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $218.88 on Friday. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $176.87 and a 52 week high of $220.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $126.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.03. 3M had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/metlife-investment-advisors-llc-decreases-position-in-3m-co-mmm.html.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.