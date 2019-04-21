Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MEI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

In other news, CAO Amit N. Patel acquired 1,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.54 per share, with a total value of $28,118.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 25.6% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 510,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after acquiring an additional 104,067 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 75,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,853,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after acquiring an additional 43,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,166,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.90. 175,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,539. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $45.45.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.23. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 14.67%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

