Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.25.
Several brokerages have issued reports on MEI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th.
In other news, CAO Amit N. Patel acquired 1,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.54 per share, with a total value of $28,118.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Methode Electronics stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.90. 175,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,539. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $45.45.
Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.23. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 14.67%.
Methode Electronics Company Profile
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
