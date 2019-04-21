Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 62,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,180,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,289 shares during the last quarter. Green Street Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 4th quarter valued at $2,151,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $27.50 on Friday. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $29.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.54%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/mercer-global-advisors-inc-adv-takes-position-in-healthcare-trust-of-america-inc-hta.html.

Healthcare Trust Of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.