Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $360,000 Position in Fulton Financial Corp (FULT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,287 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 228,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fulton Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FULT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Fulton Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

