Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases New Stake in Sealed Air Corp (SEE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Sealed Air by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,025,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,724,000 after purchasing an additional 558,305 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Sealed Air by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,660,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,258,000 after purchasing an additional 326,156 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Sealed Air by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,341,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,429,000 after purchasing an additional 203,215 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sealed Air by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,224,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,339,000 after purchasing an additional 156,104 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,113,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,522,000 after purchasing an additional 136,235 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sealed Air news, Director Harry A. Lawton III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.33 per share, with a total value of $42,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,184.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $45.71 on Friday. Sealed Air Corp has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 104.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SEE shares. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

