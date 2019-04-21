Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases New Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,221,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069,800 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,577,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,176 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,369,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,417 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,082,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,649 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,656,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,105 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

