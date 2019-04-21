Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercantile Bank Corporation serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County with a full range of mortgage, lending, deposit and checking products and services in a friendly, hometown banking environment. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MBWM. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Hovde Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.50 price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Monday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Mercantile Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The stock has a market cap of $549.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $37.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.67 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward B. Grant sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $68,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,043 shares in the company, valued at $653,746.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBWM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 24.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

