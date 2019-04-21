Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 59.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the third quarter valued at $42,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

MELI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC lowered Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $512.99 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Mercadolibre to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $449.83.

Mercadolibre stock opened at $492.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -600.00 and a beta of 2.22. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52 week low of $257.52 and a 52 week high of $527.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.80 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $414.14 per share, for a total transaction of $49,696.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,339.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/mercadolibre-inc-meli-shares-bought-by-ifm-investors-pty-ltd.html.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.