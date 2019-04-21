Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 38,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 21,691 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $471,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.10 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Shares of MLCO opened at $25.79 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $32.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

