Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Granite Construction Inc. (GVA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,402 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Granite Construction by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in Granite Construction by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 5,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Granite Construction by 0.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 86,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Granite Construction by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in Granite Construction by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Granite Construction from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Granite Construction presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.60.

GVA stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. Granite Construction Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $60.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.85 million. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Granite Construction Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

