Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Humana Inc (HUM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 80.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,177 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Humana by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 6,493.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $240.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.93. Humana Inc has a 12 month low of $225.65 and a 12 month high of $355.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 19.64%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

In other Humana news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 15,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total value of $4,757,470.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,244. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.16, for a total transaction of $2,542,670.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,548.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $351.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $397.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.72.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

