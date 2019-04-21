Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $695,000 Stake in Rayonier Inc. (RYN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 1,260.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,438 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RYN. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 6.9% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 28,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 4.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 229.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 377,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 262,726 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 18.3% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 457,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 70,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 9.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,755,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,986 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RYN. TheStreet raised Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Rayonier in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.74 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $32.00 price target on Rayonier and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Rayonier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

Shares of RYN opened at $31.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.69. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.34 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.71%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

