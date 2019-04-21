Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 1,010.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,379 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 459.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays set a $16.00 target price on Newell Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $24.00 target price on Newell Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

NWL opened at $15.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $28.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

