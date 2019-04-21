MEDNAX Inc (MD) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 74.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,211 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MEDNAX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,511,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,874,000 after acquiring an additional 159,041 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,282,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,464,000 after buying an additional 314,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,282,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,464,000 after buying an additional 314,415 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,345,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,406,000 after buying an additional 91,513 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,615,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,301,000 after buying an additional 381,394 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MD stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. MEDNAX Inc has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $53.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.58.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MEDNAX Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John C. Pepia sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,137.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David A. Clark sold 6,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $212,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,964 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,115.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,279 shares of company stock worth $988,954. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MD. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised shares of MEDNAX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.88 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

