Medley Capital Corp (MCC) Position Lowered by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Medley Capital were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Medley Capital by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 125,469 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medley Capital by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 22,621 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Medley Capital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 217,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Medley Capital by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 184,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 130,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Medley Capital by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 103,876 shares during the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medley Capital alerts:

Shares of Medley Capital stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. Medley Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $187.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The investment management company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Medley Capital had a negative net margin of 147.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Medley Capital Corp will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medley Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/medley-capital-corp-mcc-position-lowered-by-raymond-james-associates.html.

Medley Capital Company Profile

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Medley Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medley Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.