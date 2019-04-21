Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medidata Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $74.93 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.61.

Shares of NASDAQ MDSO opened at $78.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 82.16, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.35. Medidata Solutions has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $88.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $167.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.08 million. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medidata Solutions will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Medidata Solutions news, EVP Daniel Patrick Shannon sold 19,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $1,482,728.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,259.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Pray sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,147,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900,751. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,237 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,628 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp grew its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

About Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.

