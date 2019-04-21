McEwen Mining Inc (MUX) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 68.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 155,206 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in McEwen Mining were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in McEwen Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in McEwen Mining by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in McEwen Mining by 393.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 48,383 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in McEwen Mining by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 38,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in McEwen Mining by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 78,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 39,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUX opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.65. McEwen Mining Inc has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $2.52.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Research analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of McEwen Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of McEwen Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. McEwen Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining, Inc is a mining and minerals production and exploration company, which focuses on base metals in Argentina, Mexico and the United States. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, MSC, Nevada, Los Azules, Canada and Other. The company was founded on July 24, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

