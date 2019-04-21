McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,359,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,749,000 after purchasing an additional 243,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,757,000 after purchasing an additional 31,703 shares in the last quarter. Yale University increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 392.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yale University now owns 8,473,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 519,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,303,000 after purchasing an additional 158,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $47.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0816 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

