McAdam LLC Has $260,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

McAdam LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,802,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 254,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $263,235,000 after buying an additional 73,244 shares during the last quarter. BKS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. BKS Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,113.10, for a total transaction of $44,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,112.66, for a total value of $99,026.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 759 shares of company stock worth $890,683 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,236.37 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $970.11 and a 12-month high of $1,273.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $859.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.86 by $1.91. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 47.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,364.17.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

