Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) CEO Sells $840,000.00 in Stock

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Tunc Doluca sold 10,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $570,000.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $137,400.00.

On Monday, February 4th, Tunc Doluca sold 5,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $272,750.00.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $59.77 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $63.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The business had revenue of $576.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 897,788.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,191,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189,895 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,514,000 after buying an additional 36,692 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 9,020 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 348.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

