Maxim Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $305.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

“We maintain our Buy rating and $305 price target on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) ahead of the release of 1Q19 (March) results on Wednesday, April 24 before the open.”,” Maxim Group’s analyst wrote.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $285.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $291.05.

DPZ opened at $267.61 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $229.18 and a fifty-two week high of $305.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.07). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,190 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.24, for a total value of $294,215.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,511.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 4,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,028,000 after purchasing an additional 63,290 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.