Maxim Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $305.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.
“We maintain our Buy rating and $305 price target on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) ahead of the release of 1Q19 (March) results on Wednesday, April 24 before the open.”,” Maxim Group’s analyst wrote.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $285.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $291.05.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.07). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 30.88%.
In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,190 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.24, for a total value of $294,215.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,511.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 4,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,028,000 after purchasing an additional 63,290 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
