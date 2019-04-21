Mast Capital Management, Llc Sells 37,100 Shares of Great Elm Capital Corp (GECC) Stock

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) major shareholder Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 37,100 shares of Great Elm Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $309,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mast Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 115,200 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $945,792.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 221,200 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $1,820,476.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 24,000 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $198,240.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 32,309 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total value of $264,610.71.

On Thursday, March 14th, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 64,000 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $521,600.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 35,800 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $291,770.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 37,500 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $308,625.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 61,400 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $515,760.00.

On Thursday, February 21st, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 38,900 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $324,037.00.

On Friday, February 15th, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 40,400 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $334,512.00.

Shares of GECC opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Great Elm Capital Corp has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 million. Equities research analysts predict that Great Elm Capital Corp will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Great Elm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter worth $365,000. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Elm Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

