Marks and Spencer Group Plc (MKS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 264.38 ($3.45).

MKS has been the topic of several research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 24th.

MKS stock opened at GBX 282.30 ($3.69) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a PE ratio of 156.83. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 316.60 ($4.14). The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

