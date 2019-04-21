Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) will report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Marinus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $22.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

In related news, CEO Christopher Michael Cashman sold 8,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $25,484.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,451.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,554,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652,236 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 755,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 419,548 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 227.4% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 491,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 341,703 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,910,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,103,000 after purchasing an additional 259,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNS opened at $3.82 on Thursday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

