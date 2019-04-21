MarineMax Inc (HZO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.23.

Several analysts have recently commented on HZO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. TheStreet raised MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.39 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 1st.

In related news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,061 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $101,371.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in MarineMax by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MarineMax during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MarineMax during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in MarineMax by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HZO opened at $19.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $445.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.90. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.11.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.03 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

