ManpowerGroup (MAN) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

NYSE MAN opened at $97.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.50. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $61.57 and a 52 week high of $119.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $288,613.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,986 shares in the company, valued at $414,585.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $149,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,036 shares in the company, valued at $686,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,927 shares of company stock worth $1,686,603. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 6,258.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,212,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,617 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,827,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,419,000 after acquiring an additional 94,867 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,592,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,194,000 after acquiring an additional 75,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 914,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,265,000 after acquiring an additional 82,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 827,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,627,000 after acquiring an additional 67,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

See Also: Futures Contract

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.